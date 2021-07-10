Anamosa State Penitentiary sees another assault on an officer

A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate Friday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary that was the scene of a deadly attack earlier this year.

The assault comes a little over a month after another officer was assaulted, and four months after, authorities say, two inmates attempting to escape March 23 from the same prison used hammers to bludgeon to death nurse Lorena Schulte and corrections officer Robert McFarland.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, the latest incident occurred at approximately 2:27 p.m. Friday.

According to the release, while an officer was supervising inmates, one inmate began assaulting the officer with closed-fist strikes. The officer used pepper spray and defensive techniques. Upon the arrival of additional staff, the inmate complied with directives in being restrained.

The officer was examined by facility medical staff and was sent to the Anamosa hospital, but has since been released and has returned to work. The inmate did not suffer any injuries, according to corrections officials.

The incident remains under investigation.