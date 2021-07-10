Anamosa State Penitentiary sees another assault on an officer

A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate Friday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary that was the scene of a deadly attack earlier this year.
The assault comes a little over a month after another officer was assaulted, and four months after, authorities say, two inmates attempting to escape March 23 from the same prison used hammers to bludgeon to death nurse Lorena Schulte and corrections officer Robert McFarland.
According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, the latest incident occurred at approximately 2:27 p.m. Friday.
According to the release, while an officer was supervising inmates, one inmate began assaulting the officer with closed-fist strikes. The officer used pepper spray and defensive techniques. Upon the arrival of additional staff, the inmate complied with directives in being restrained.
The officer was examined by facility medical staff and was sent to the Anamosa hospital, but has since been released and has returned to work. The inmate did not suffer any injuries, according to corrections officials.
The incident remains under investigation.
On June 2, an inmate, secured in restraints, was being supervised by an officer during a virtual disciplinary hearing with an administrative law judge. The inmate became upset and became violent. The officer tried to restrain him and another officer arrived to assist.
The assisting officer suffered an injury to his arm and was taken to the hospital for a soft-tissue injury. The other officer was not injured, nor was the prisoner, according to corrections officials.
The deaths on March 23 have prompted multiple investigations and brought sharp criticism from the union representing workers in Iowa penitentiaries that the state has allowed staffing levels to dip to dangerous levels.
Inmates Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard — now facing first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and attempted murder charges — also are accused of briefly taking another staffer, Lorie Matthes, hostage and seriously injuring McKinley Roby, an offender who tried to help McFarland and Schulte.
In May, state officials confirmed they were analyzing a "household substance“ that could be used to make a bomb that was found in an inmate’s cell at the prison.
Before adjourning its 2021 session in May, the Iowa Legislature approved about a 5% increase — roughly $20 million — to the Correction Department's fiscal 2022 budget that begins July 1.
— Rod Boshart with the Cedar Rapids Gazette contributed to this report