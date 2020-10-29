Court OKs video jury selection for civil trials

However, other court circuits — such as the 18th Judicial Circuit in suburban DuPage County bordering Cook County — have postponed all civil jury trials until Jan. 2021.

Rogers said one challenge with conducting remote jury selection is making sure the jury pool is inclusive.

“I think we need to figure out a way to ensure that we have a jury selection that includes people from all different racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds and not just those with access to WiFi and computers,” he said.

One way the court plans to address this issue is by asking potential jurors to respond to a survey with questions about access to technology, according to Chris Bonjean, spokesperson for the Illinois Supreme Court.

“Remote jury selection actually makes it easier for low-income potential jurors because it doesn’t require them to travel to the courthouse. Only a phone is needed,” Bonjean said in an email.

The guidelines for remote jury selection in civil trials, created by the court’s COVID-19 task force, acknowledges some courts may have to offer alternatives, or “points of access,” for potential jurors who lack access to smart devices and reliable wireless internet.

“For potential jurors who do not have access to a device that allows for videoconferencing or reliable internet service or who lack the technical aptitude to videoconference, courts may consider providing free and reliable internet, equipment, and technical support,” the guidelines state. “This can be done either at the courthouse, or in partnership with local entities like government agencies, public libraries, non-profit organizations, and community centers.”