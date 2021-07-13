Crime Stoppers reward in cousins Elizabeth Collins, Lyric Cook case reaches $100K on 9th anniversary of their disappearance

WATERLOO -- Someone out there knows who is behind the 2012 slayings of cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook.

And turning over that information could mean a lot of money.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Cedar Valley announced the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case topped $100,000 over the weekend thanks to the help of two anonymous donors.

The announcement came Tuesday, on the ninth anniversary of the disappearance of the cousins.

“We are just waiting for that one person to take five minutes out of their life and contact Crime Stoppers or the DCI and get some closure for these families,” said investigator Brice Lippert with the Waterloo Police Department.

Lippert said the reward requires only enough information to make an arrest --- a conviction isn’t required --- and the money can be paid out immediately after the arrest.

The reward had sat at $50,000 in 2019.

Elizabeth and Lyric were 8 and 10, respectively, when they disappeared while riding their bikes in Evansdale on July 13, 2012. Their bikes were located on a trail near Meyers Lake.