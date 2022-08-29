Fewer inmates being sent back to Iowa state prisons, new data says

JOHNSTON — The rate of inmates who reoffended and returned to Iowa’s state correctional facilities dropped for a second consecutive year after five years of increases, the director of the state corrections department said Friday.
In the state calendar year that ended on June 30, 37 percent of inmates who were sentenced to a state correctional facility had served a separate, prior sentence in the previous three years, according to state data.
That recidivism rate was a drop of 1.7 percentage points from the previous state calendar year, and a reduction of 2.8 percentage points over the past two years, according to state data.
The two consecutive years of decreases in the state’s recidivism rate follow five consecutive years of increases, Iowa Department of Corrections director Beth Skinner said Friday during recording for this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.
: Iowa Department of Corrections director Beth Skinner talks to reporters during taping of "Iowa Press" at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston, Iowa, on Friday.
Screenshot from Iowa PBS
“That is because our staff has worked so hard to do evidence-based practices, have fidelity to the work they do, their commitment, their passion for people to have second chances, knowing they’re going back in their communities,” Skinner said. “They’ve done a lot of work. We’ve had a lot of plate spinning. We’ve executed a lot, and that's why we’re seeing that success.”
Skinner was appointed director of the state corrections department in 2019 by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Before that, she had worked for a national think tank that specialized in reducing recidivism rates in prisons.
Skinner said the state is implementing the recommendations made in an independent report on the March 2021 killings of a nurse and a correctional officer during an attempted prisoner escape at the state correctional facility in Anamosa. The report was published in December.
Skinner said the department has hired an additional 85 full-time employees statewide and is attempting to hire more. She said the department also has added compliance and training offices and a security summit, hired a recruitment retention specialist to attract and retain workers, and added canines.
Staffing issues were raised in the immediate wake of the incident in Anamosa.
“I want to give kudos to our administration and our staff. They have worked endlessly to make sure we make the recommendation that (the report) made … that we executed those recommendations,” Skinner said. “It’s only been over a year, and we’ve put all these pieces into place.”
Skinner said the state also has made changes to the apprenticeship program that has inmates using tools while working on projects. The program is designed to give inmates skills that will help them find work once their sentence is completed.
The individuals who killed the two prison staffers in 2021 used a hammer, according to state officials.
Now, inmates are assessed and must be deemed eligible to handle tools in any such program, Skinner said.
“Anyone that’s going to carry a tool … has to be run through that assessment. And some people are not able to carry tools,” Skinner said.
“Iowa Press” airs on Iowa PBS at 7 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday, and can be viewed any time at
iowapbs.org.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Iowa
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Iowa
The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of
densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers
moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.
Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was
on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.
Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be
close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.
In order to determine where people stay put,
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates. You may also like: Most rural counties in Iowa
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Dubuque County
- Population: 97,193
- Born in Iowa: 72,106 (74.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 21,990 (22.6% of population)
--- Midwest (16.1%), Northeast (1.4%), South (3.0%), West (2.1%)
- Born in another country: 2,666 (2.74% of population)
--- Africa (0.09%) , Asia (1.16%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (0.76%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.33%)
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Poweshiek County
- Population: 18,391
- Born in Iowa: 13,664 (74.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,150 (22.6% of population)
--- Midwest (10.4%), Northeast (3.0%), South (4.6%), West (4.6%)
- Born in another country: 483 (2.63% of population)
--- Africa (0.15%) , Asia (1.38%), Europe (0.42%), Latin America (0.54%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.04%)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Plymouth County
- Population: 25,141
- Born in Iowa: 18,806 (74.8% of population)
- Born in a different state: 5,295 (21.1% of population)
--- Midwest (15.1%), Northeast (0.9%), South (1.6%), West (3.5%)
- Born in another country: 896 (3.56% of population)
--- Africa (0.97%) , Asia (0.49%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (1.93%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Floyd County
- Population: 15,713
- Born in Iowa: 11,759 (74.8% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,272 (20.8% of population)
--- Midwest (11.4%), Northeast (3.0%), South (3.2%), West (3.1%)
- Born in another country: 565 (3.60% of population)
--- Africa (0.98%) , Asia (1.60%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (0.94%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Cerro Gordo County
- Population: 42,672
- Born in Iowa: 31,945 (74.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 9,464 (22.2% of population)
--- Midwest (14.2%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.2%), West (3.9%)
- Born in another country: 947 (2.22% of population)
--- Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.94%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.91%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.09%)
You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Iowa
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Cherokee County
- Population: 11,281
- Born in Iowa: 8,561 (75.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,398 (21.3% of population)
--- Midwest (11.0%), Northeast (0.9%), South (4.9%), West (4.5%)
- Born in another country: 150 (1.33% of population)
--- Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.94%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (0.23%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Monona County
- Population: 8,675
- Born in Iowa: 6,597 (76.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,020 (23.3% of population)
--- Midwest (15.7%), Northeast (1.0%), South (3.3%), West (3.2%)
- Born in another country: 29 (0.33% of population)
--- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.32%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Marion County
- Population: 33,193
- Born in Iowa: 25,528 (76.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 6,889 (20.8% of population)
--- Midwest (12.2%), Northeast (1.8%), South (3.6%), West (3.2%)
- Born in another country: 626 (1.89% of population)
--- Africa (0.14%) , Asia (0.78%), Europe (0.38%), Latin America (0.44%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.00%)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Kossuth County
- Population: 14,864
- Born in Iowa: 11,520 (77.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,015 (20.3% of population)
--- Midwest (15.1%), Northeast (0.7%), South (2.0%), West (2.5%)
- Born in another country: 258 (1.74% of population)
--- Africa (0.13%) , Asia (0.49%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (1.05%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Adams County
- Population: 3,633
- Born in Iowa: 2,823 (77.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 777 (21.4% of population)
--- Midwest (14.2%), Northeast (0.6%), South (3.9%), West (2.7%)
- Born in another country: 33 (0.91% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.39%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.52%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Iowa
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Washington County
- Population: 22,100
- Born in Iowa: 17,214 (77.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,907 (17.7% of population)
--- Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (1.1%), South (4.8%), West (2.4%)
- Born in another country: 964 (4.36% of population)
--- Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.92%), Latin America (2.85%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.07%)
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Mahaska County
- Population: 22,351
- Born in Iowa: 17,413 (77.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,439 (19.9% of population)
--- Midwest (11.3%), Northeast (0.7%), South (3.6%), West (4.2%)
- Born in another country: 433 (1.94% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.22%), Europe (0.54%), Latin America (0.17%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Webster County
- Population: 36,348
- Born in Iowa: 28,333 (77.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 6,883 (18.9% of population)
--- Midwest (10.1%), Northeast (1.7%), South (3.1%), West (4.1%)
- Born in another country: 998 (2.75% of population)
--- Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.81%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (1.41%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.06%)
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Palo Alto County
- Population: 8,941
- Born in Iowa: 6,972 (78.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,775 (19.9% of population)
--- Midwest (11.9%), Northeast (1.2%), South (2.8%), West (3.9%)
- Born in another country: 176 (1.97% of population)
--- Africa (0.78%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (1.01%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Hancock County
- Population: 10,709
- Born in Iowa: 8,378 (78.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,124 (19.8% of population)
--- Midwest (12.4%), Northeast (0.7%), South (3.6%), West (3.2%)
- Born in another country: 183 (1.71% of population)
--- Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.19%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (1.31%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Iowa
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Hamilton County
- Population: 14,905
- Born in Iowa: 11,681 (78.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,467 (16.6% of population)
--- Midwest (9.1%), Northeast (1.1%), South (2.3%), West (4.1%)
- Born in another country: 635 (4.26% of population)
--- Africa (0.18%) , Asia (1.31%), Europe (0.56%), Latin America (2.13%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#34. O'Brien County
- Population: 13,796
- Born in Iowa: 10,817 (78.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,479 (18.0% of population)
--- Midwest (13.1%), Northeast (0.1%), South (1.6%), West (3.2%)
- Born in another country: 395 (2.86% of population)
--- Africa (0.44%) , Asia (0.78%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (1.46%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Pocahontas County
- Population: 6,725
- Born in Iowa: 5,303 (78.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,127 (16.8% of population)
--- Midwest (10.2%), Northeast (0.6%), South (2.4%), West (3.6%)
- Born in another country: 210 (3.12% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.80%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (1.28%), North America (0.43%), Oceania (0.46%)
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Hardin County
- Population: 16,924
- Born in Iowa: 13,365 (79.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,890 (17.1% of population)
--- Midwest (10.0%), Northeast (1.1%), South (2.3%), West (3.7%)
- Born in another country: 446 (2.64% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.65%), Europe (0.20%), Latin America (1.36%), North America (0.25%), Oceania (0.17%)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Warren County
- Population: 50,867
- Born in Iowa: 40,426 (79.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 9,386 (18.5% of population)
--- Midwest (10.2%), Northeast (1.1%), South (3.4%), West (3.8%)
- Born in another country: 801 (1.57% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.47%), Europe (0.62%), Latin America (0.33%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.10%)
You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Iowa
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Lucas County
- Population: 8,556
- Born in Iowa: 6,816 (79.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,471 (17.2% of population)
--- Midwest (10.2%), Northeast (0.4%), South (2.7%), West (3.9%)
- Born in another country: 250 (2.92% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.05%), Europe (1.81%), Latin America (1.06%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Boone County
- Population: 26,381
- Born in Iowa: 21,093 (80.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 4,740 (18.0% of population)
--- Midwest (10.6%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.2%), West (3.3%)
- Born in another country: 458 (1.74% of population)
--- Africa (0.31%) , Asia (0.26%), Europe (0.39%), Latin America (0.77%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Franklin County
- Population: 10,091
- Born in Iowa: 8,069 (80.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,576 (15.6% of population)
--- Midwest (6.9%), Northeast (1.0%), South (5.3%), West (2.3%)
- Born in another country: 403 (3.99% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.53%), Latin America (3.47%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Madison County
- Population: 16,148
- Born in Iowa: 12,924 (80.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,088 (19.1% of population)
--- Midwest (10.4%), Northeast (0.8%), South (4.3%), West (3.6%)
- Born in another country: 134 (0.83% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.56%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (0.15%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Jones County
- Population: 20,575
- Born in Iowa: 16,520 (80.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,708 (18.0% of population)
--- Midwest (10.1%), Northeast (1.7%), South (2.2%), West (3.9%)
- Born in another country: 229 (1.11% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.66%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (0.35%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Iowa
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Tama County
- Population: 16,962
- Born in Iowa: 13,646 (80.5% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,482 (14.6% of population)
--- Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (0.5%), South (3.2%), West (3.8%)
- Born in another country: 810 (4.78% of population)
--- Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.39%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (4.08%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Jasper County
- Population: 37,032
- Born in Iowa: 29,880 (80.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 6,067 (16.4% of population)
--- Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.3%), West (3.7%)
- Born in another country: 885 (2.39% of population)
--- Africa (0.93%) , Asia (0.53%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.75%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Carroll County
- Population: 20,150
- Born in Iowa: 16,279 (80.8% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,399 (16.9% of population)
--- Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (0.9%), South (1.4%), West (5.3%)
- Born in another country: 411 (2.04% of population)
--- Africa (0.42%) , Asia (0.67%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (0.67%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Audubon County
- Population: 5,528
- Born in Iowa: 4,472 (80.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,021 (18.5% of population)
--- Midwest (10.7%), Northeast (0.3%), South (2.9%), West (4.6%)
- Born in another country: 22 (0.40% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.04%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (0.14%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Monroe County
- Population: 7,761
- Born in Iowa: 6,308 (81.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,321 (17.0% of population)
--- Midwest (10.7%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.8%), West (2.5%)
- Born in another country: 52 (0.67% of population)
--- Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.06%), Europe (0.54%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Cities in Iowa with the most living in poverty
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Greene County
- Population: 8,923
- Born in Iowa: 7,259 (81.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,445 (16.2% of population)
--- Midwest (6.5%), Northeast (1.6%), South (5.2%), West (3.0%)
- Born in another country: 174 (1.95% of population)
--- Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.53%), Europe (0.33%), Latin America (0.81%), North America (0.18%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Jackson County
- Population: 19,348
- Born in Iowa: 15,744 (81.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,302 (17.1% of population)
--- Midwest (12.1%), Northeast (1.4%), South (2.2%), West (1.3%)
- Born in another country: 205 (1.06% of population)
--- Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.34%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (0.13%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.32%)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Fayette County
- Population: 19,604
- Born in Iowa: 16,010 (81.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,255 (16.6% of population)
--- Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (1.4%), South (2.8%), West (3.1%)
- Born in another country: 248 (1.27% of population)
--- Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.56%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.01%)
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Ida County
- Population: 6,862
- Born in Iowa: 5,612 (81.8% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,129 (16.5% of population)
--- Midwest (10.4%), Northeast (0.5%), South (2.3%), West (3.3%)
- Born in another country: 97 (1.41% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.07%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (0.83%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.00%)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Keokuk County
- Population: 10,163
- Born in Iowa: 8,347 (82.1% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,699 (16.7% of population)
--- Midwest (10.8%), Northeast (1.4%), South (2.0%), West (2.5%)
- Born in another country: 102 (1.00% of population)
--- Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.04%), Latin America (0.80%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Best places to live in Iowa
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Guthrie County
- Population: 10,702
- Born in Iowa: 8,796 (82.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,742 (16.3% of population)
--- Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (0.8%), South (3.0%), West (3.2%)
- Born in another country: 157 (1.47% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.15%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (0.84%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Bremer County
- Population: 25,032
- Born in Iowa: 20,664 (82.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,852 (15.4% of population)
--- Midwest (10.2%), Northeast (0.7%), South (2.1%), West (2.4%)
- Born in another country: 435 (1.74% of population)
--- Africa (0.36%) , Asia (0.76%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.50%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Calhoun County
- Population: 9,656
- Born in Iowa: 7,978 (82.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,495 (15.5% of population)
--- Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (1.1%), South (3.0%), West (3.5%)
- Born in another country: 157 (1.63% of population)
--- Africa (0.42%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.07%), Latin America (0.71%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Wright County
- Population: 12,644
- Born in Iowa: 10,461 (82.7% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,635 (12.9% of population)
--- Midwest (7.8%), Northeast (0.3%), South (2.9%), West (2.0%)
- Born in another country: 487 (3.85% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (3.61%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Humboldt County
- Population: 9,518
- Born in Iowa: 7,889 (82.9% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,366 (14.4% of population)
--- Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (0.2%), South (2.5%), West (2.8%)
- Born in another country: 209 (2.20% of population)
--- Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (1.62%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Iowa, according to Tripadvisor
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Cedar County
- Population: 18,475
- Born in Iowa: 15,332 (83.0% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,806 (15.2% of population)
--- Midwest (9.6%), Northeast (1.0%), South (2.2%), West (2.4%)
- Born in another country: 294 (1.59% of population)
--- Africa (0.43%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.05%), Latin America (0.70%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Sac County
- Population: 9,711
- Born in Iowa: 8,067 (83.1% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,446 (14.9% of population)
--- Midwest (8.3%), Northeast (0.5%), South (2.1%), West (3.9%)
- Born in another country: 182 (1.87% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (1.26%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Chickasaw County
- Population: 11,970
- Born in Iowa: 9,945 (83.1% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,775 (14.8% of population)
--- Midwest (8.2%), Northeast (3.1%), South (2.1%), West (1.4%)
- Born in another country: 240 (2.01% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (1.87%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Iowa County
- Population: 16,155
- Born in Iowa: 13,459 (83.3% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,479 (15.3% of population)
--- Midwest (8.6%), Northeast (1.5%), South (1.9%), West (3.3%)
- Born in another country: 169 (1.05% of population)
--- Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.25%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (0.32%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Benton County
- Population: 25,558
- Born in Iowa: 21,676 (84.8% of population)
- Born in a different state: 3,642 (14.2% of population)
--- Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (1.8%), South (2.3%), West (2.8%)
- Born in another country: 196 (0.77% of population)
--- Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.24%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Iowa
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Adair County
- Population: 7,048
- Born in Iowa: 6,004 (85.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 883 (12.5% of population)
--- Midwest (7.3%), Northeast (0.4%), South (2.6%), West (2.3%)
- Born in another country: 117 (1.66% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.45%), Latin America (0.34%), North America (0.30%), Oceania (0.00%)
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Grundy County
- Population: 12,262
- Born in Iowa: 10,448 (85.2% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,603 (13.1% of population)
--- Midwest (8.2%), Northeast (0.6%), South (1.5%), West (2.7%)
- Born in another country: 163 (1.33% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (0.77%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Butler County
- Population: 14,508
- Born in Iowa: 12,565 (86.6% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,702 (11.7% of population)
--- Midwest (6.9%), Northeast (0.8%), South (1.4%), West (2.6%)
- Born in another country: 181 (1.25% of population)
--- Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Buchanan County
- Population: 21,141
- Born in Iowa: 18,482 (87.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 2,474 (11.7% of population)
--- Midwest (7.5%), Northeast (0.7%), South (1.9%), West (1.6%)
- Born in another country: 147 (0.70% of population)
--- Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (0.36%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.01%)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Delaware County
- Population: 17,107
- Born in Iowa: 15,460 (90.4% of population)
- Born in a different state: 1,477 (8.6% of population)
--- Midwest (5.6%), Northeast (0.3%), South (1.7%), West (1.0%)
- Born in another country: 126 (0.74% of population)
--- Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.47%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (0.15%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Iowa
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.