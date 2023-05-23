Associated Press
BOSTON — A former naval police officer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for threatening his ex-wife and her mother in Iowa.
Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton, Massachusetts, was ordered to serve 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In March, De Leon pleaded guilty to three counts of making threats in interstate commerce.
Prosecutors said De Leon made a phone call to his ex-wife in Iowa from a mobile telephone belonging to another person in April 2022.
During the call, investigators said, De Leon made several threatening statements including: “Do you understand!? There will be death! There will be war in the street!"
Between May and June 2022, De Leon also sent two letters containing threats to his ex-wife’s mother in Iowa, according to prosecutors.
In the letters, De Leon wrote, among other things, “If you don’t believe me just look where I’m sending this from. I don’t really have much else to lose, and do you know what men with nothing left to lose usually do?”
25 of our favorite moments from the 2022 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Runners compete in the 1a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa City West runners celebrate after placing first in the 4a boys 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus' Triston Miller celebrates after winning a Class 1A 110 high hurdles title Saturday in Des Moines. Miller finished in 14.35 seconds as the Wildcats placed second in the 1A team race.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Mercie Hansel competes in the 4a girls 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines, right, crosses the finish line ahead of Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck to place first in the 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle competes in the 3a girls high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt hands the baton to Caleb Bohlmann as they compete in the 2a boys 4x800 meter relay during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus Community's Kaden Amigon competes in the 1a boys long jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet celebrates after placing first in the 4a girls discus during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alta-Aurelia's Allison Watts is comforted after missing the bar at 5 feet while competing in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Derrick Bass hands the baton to Cale Preston as they compete in the Class 3A 800 relay on Friday at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the Class 4A 1,600-meter relay preliminary race Friday afternoon in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Nazayda Bloch hands the baton off to Aerielle Johnson as they compete in the Class 4A sprint medley relay on Saturday at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 3a girls sprint medley relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ballard's Paityn Noe competes in the 3a girls 3000 meter run during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners hand off the baton as they compete in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An official fires the starting pistol during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys shot put during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A young spectator covers her ears as the crowd cheers on the Class 3A girls distance medley relay on Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Mackenzie Fah competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners compete in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Hannah McVey competes in the Class 4A shuttle hurdle relay on Saturday at Drake Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco competes in the 2a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look inside Drake Stadium during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Linn-Mars TJ Jackson reacts after clearing 6'11" to place first in the 4a boys high jump during day one of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Take a look inside Drake Stadium as athletes compete in the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships in Des Moines.
Take a look inside Drake Stadium as athletes compete in the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships in Des Moines.
Take a look inside Drake Stadium as athletes compete in the 2023 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships in Des Moines.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.