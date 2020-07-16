Friday’s hearing in Rep. Bailey’s lawsuit postponed

Pritzker’s office, Bailey and legal experts disagree on the scope of that order — some assert it affects only Clay County while others maintain it applies statewide.

Bailey, in an interview with Capitol News Illinois on Thursday, said the court set a deadline of July 22 for DeVore to file a response to the state’s request.

The representative said he would add a new complaint to his lawsuit on the same day.

Illinois Republican Party, Right to Life ask to combine lawsuits

The Chicago-based legal aid foundation representing the Illinois Republican Party and Right to Life advocacy group asked a federal court Wednesday for permission to combine the two cases.

Consolidation is logical, Liberty Justice Center Attorney Daniel Suhr wrote in a filing, because “the legal issues are nearly identical” in both cases.

The Republican Party and Illinois Right to Life organization filed separate lawsuits on June 15 and June 23, respectively, claiming Gov. JB Pritzker’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people is unconstitutional.