Hayes Elementary in Davenport locked down after shooting

Hayes Elementary School was locked down Thursday afternoon after Davenport Police received a report of gunfire in the area of the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue.
In a news release, Davenport Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired and a possible shooting victim in the area near Hayes Elementary at 12:57 p.m Thursday.
Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Davenport Police said the initial investigation indicated a verbal altercation between multiple individuals escalated resulting in shots fired. The 17- year-old was transported to Genesis Hospitals for medical treatment.
As a precaution, Hayes Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown due to its proximity to the shooting. Davenport police and the Davenport school district did not say how long the lockdown lasted.