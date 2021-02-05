Illinois Federal Court denies state motion in transgender prisoner case

IDOC’s attempt to have the case dismissed through summary judgment was based “in part on the efforts that have been made to comply with the preliminary injunction,” an argument the court rejected Thursday. Its opinion stated the defendants “have not yet implemented the policy changes they describe, and many practices which gave rise to this suit are still ongoing.”

Even though IDOC has not fully implemented every reform ordered in that 2019 injunction, the court issued a Jan. 6 opinion that “(IDOC officials) are indeed still working diligently to implement the Court's preliminary injunction order,” and acknowledged delays were unavoidable due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the court has denied IDOC’s request for a dismissal, it also denied the plaintiff’s request in January for an independent monitor to be appointed to oversee IDOC’s compliance with the mandated reforms.