DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison for killing his neighbor during an argument over a lawnmower.
Nery Lopez Morales, 52, was sentenced Thursday for the death of 42-year-old Amber Burton, in what the victim's mother called "one of the most stupid reasons I have ever heard to shoot someone.”
Lopez Morales was originally charged with first-degree murder but entered a plea agreement in February to be charged with voluntary manslaughter, The Des Moines Register reported.
Court documents say Burton and her boyfriend sold a lawnmower to Lopez Morales but Burton “repossessed” it because Lopez Morales allegedly owed her money in September 2021. He drove to Burton's house and shot her once with a shotgun while they argued, police said.
Lopez Morales also pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault during a felony. He was sentenced to consecutive terms totaling 50 years, with a mandatory minimum of 20 years before he is eligible for parole.
Lopez Morales declined to make a statement during the hearing.
Burton's mother, Valerie Burton, said her daughter was a nurse who was raising two children, ages 11 and 14, by herself. Valerie Burton said she is now caring for the children.
Best public high schools in Iowa
Best public high schools in Iowa
As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a '96 commencement address at Wellesley College, "Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead." If that's the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.
It's a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key:
49.5 million students enrolled in public PreK-12 schools in 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.
For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.
Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Iowa using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#30. Western Dubuque High School
- District: Western Dubuque Community School District
- Enrollment: 923 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#29. Kee High School
- District: Eastern Allamakee Community School District
- Enrollment: 105 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#28. Clear Lake High School
- District: Clear Lake Community School District
- Enrollment: 424 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#27. Harlan High School
- District: Harlan Community School District
- Enrollment: 490 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#26. Van Meter Junior/Senior High School
- District: Van Meter Community School District
- Enrollment: 251 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#25. George-Little Rock Senior High School
- District: George-Little Rock Community School District
- Enrollment: 134 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#24. South Central Calhoun High School
- District: Southern Calhoun Community School District
- Enrollment: 288 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#23. West Marshall High School
- District: West Marshall Community School District
- Enrollment: 314 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#22. Hudson High School
- District: Hudson Community School District
- Enrollment: 359 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#21. Liberty High School
- District: Iowa City Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,155 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#20. Williamsburg Junior/Senior High School
- District: Williamsburg Community School District
- Enrollment: 581 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#19. Grinnell Community Senior High School
- District: Grinnell-Newburg Community School District
- Enrollment: 489 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#18. George Washington High School
- District: Cedar Rapids Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,189 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
maroke // Shutterstock
#17. MOC-Floyd Valley High School
- District: MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District
- Enrollment: 444 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#16. Cedar Falls High School
- District: Cedar Falls Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,229 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#15. Le Mars High School
- District: Le Mars Community School District
- Enrollment: 624 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#14. Johnston Senior High School
- District: Johnston Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,772 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#13. Decorah High School
- District: Decorah Community School District
- Enrollment: 575 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#12. Linn-Mar High School
- District: Linn-Mar Community School District
- Enrollment: 2,233 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#11. Bettendorf High School
- District: Bettendorf Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,523 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Canva
#10. Ankeny High School
- District: Ankeny Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,337 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Canva
#9. Waukee Senior High School
- District: Waukee Community School District
- Enrollment: 2,277 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Canva
#8. Iowa City High School
- District: Iowa City Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,572 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#7. Ankeny Centennial High School
- District: Ankeny Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,340 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#6. Gilbert High School
- District: Gilbert Community School District
- Enrollment: 534 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Canva
#5. John F. Kennedy High School
- District: Cedar Rapids Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,661 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#4. Valley High School
- District: West Des Moines Community School District
- Enrollment: 2,047 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Canva
#3. Ames High School
- District: Ames Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,370 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#2. Pleasant Valley High School
- District: Pleasant Valley Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,541 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Canva
#1. West Senior High School
- District: Iowa City Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,466 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.