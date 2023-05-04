AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State football player has been arrested on charges alleging that he raped a woman while she lay immobile after he shoved her so hard into stairs in his home that it fractured her spine.
Aidan Ralph, a 20-year-old linebacker and redshirt sophomore from Chicago, was arrested Wednesday on Story County felony sexual assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges in the alleged attack at his Ames home at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 3, court records show.
According to a police affidavit, Ralph accused the woman of cheating and shoved her several times, including once into the stairs. The resulting injury caused the woman to lose mobility and she pleaded with Ralph to call an ambulance, police wrote. He refused and instead lay on top of her and raped her as she cried and begged him to stop, according to the affidavit.
A judge set bond at $11,000 for Ralph, appointed a public defender to represent him, ordered him to have no contact with his accuser and scheduled the next hearing in the case for May 15. Calls on Thursday to the Iowa Public Defender’s Office in Story County were automatically disconnected. Ralph remained jailed Thursday.
Iowa State's athletics department has suspended Ralph indefinitely from all football team activities, a spokesman told the Ames Tribune.
Mississippi River recedes in Iowa, but some areas still flooded
Counties with the worst droughts in Iowa
Over a fourth
of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
While severe to exceptional drought conditions persist in the West—which is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from its driest period of the last 1,200 years—other parts of the country less associated with drought, like the northeast and the midwest, have also experienced spells of unusual dryness.
In periods of drought, levels of major reservoirs and rivers can fall dramatically. Groundwater systems too feel the effects, and
shrinking water supplies impact agriculture, hydropower generation, and wildfire risk.
Periods of drought have intensified and become more frequent in recent years due to climate change. Scientists predict that even in
Canva
Iowa statistics
- Abnormally dry: 33.5%
- Area in drought: 29.7% (#15 nationally)
--- Moderate drought: 19.9%
--- Severe drought: 8.6%
--- Extreme drought: 0.7%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.5%
Canva
#25. Webster County
- Abnormally dry: 21.4%
- Area in drought: 78.6%
--- Moderate drought: 78.6%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#24. Fremont County
- Abnormally dry: 17.4%
- Area in drought: 80.5%
--- Moderate drought: 80.5%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#23. Shelby County
- Abnormally dry: 8.9%
- Area in drought: 91.1%
--- Moderate drought: 91.1%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#22. Sioux County
- Abnormally dry: 7.2%
- Area in drought: 92.8%
--- Moderate drought: 86.8%
--- Severe drought: 6.1%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#21. Kossuth County
- Abnormally dry: 0.6%
- Area in drought: 99.4%
--- Moderate drought: 97.7%
--- Severe drought: 1.7%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Joel McCartan // Shutterstock
#20. Humboldt County
- Abnormally dry: 0.5%
- Area in drought: 99.5%
--- Moderate drought: 99.5%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#19. Carroll County
- Abnormally dry: 0.1%
- Area in drought: 99.9%
--- Moderate drought: 99.9%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#18. Mills County
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 100.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Pocahontas County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 34.4%
--- Severe drought: 65.6%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Crawford County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 98.5%
--- Severe drought: 1.5%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Plymouth County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 79.1%
--- Severe drought: 20.9%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Clay County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 12.2%
--- Severe drought: 87.8%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#1. Cherokee County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 10.1%
--- Severe drought: 89.9%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Jonathan Park // Shutterstock
#1. Palo Alto County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 29.9%
--- Severe drought: 70.1%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Joel McCartan // Shutterstock
#1. Osceola County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 70.4%
--- Severe drought: 29.6%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Gabe Shakour // Shutterstock
#1. O'Brien County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.4%
--- Severe drought: 99.6%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Joel McCartan // Shutterstock
#1. Harrison County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 79.9%
--- Severe drought: 19.9%
--- Extreme drought: 0.2%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Dickinson County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 97.4%
--- Severe drought: 2.6%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Canva
#1. Sac County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 62.2%
--- Severe drought: 37.8%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Supunsa Bastin // Shutterstock
#1. Monona County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 16.8%
--- Severe drought: 34.0%
--- Extreme drought: 26.6%
--- Exceptional drought: 22.6%
Canva
#1. Woodbury County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 57.8%
--- Extreme drought: 25.5%
--- Exceptional drought: 16.7%
Canva
#1. Emmet County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 100.0%
--- Severe drought: 0.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Joseph Kreiss // Shutterstock
#1. Calhoun County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 99.2%
--- Severe drought: 0.8%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Robert O Hull // Shutterstock
#1. Buena Vista County (tie)
- Abnormally dry: 0.0%
- Area in drought: 100.0%
--- Moderate drought: 0.0%
--- Severe drought: 100.0%
--- Extreme drought: 0.0%
--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%
Naw Eh Wah // Shutterstock
