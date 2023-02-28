CEDAR RAPIDS — An Iowa teenager pleaded guilty Monday to murder in the deaths of his parents in 2021, using a knife and ax to kill them in an effort to “take charge of his life.”
Ethan Alexander Orton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents Casey Arthur Orton, 42, and Misty Scott-Slade, 41, of Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids police were called about 2 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2021, to check out suspicious noises coming from a home and found the then-17-year-old Orton covered in blood. He told police he used a knife to stab his parents and then used an ax on his mother when she appeared to be alive, according to a criminal complaint.
The case was delayed as defense lawyers argued Orton suffered from a mental disorder and wasn't competent to stand trial. A judge ultimately ruled he was competent.
Police say Orton admitted to killing his parents as part of a desire to ""take charge of his life," according to the complaint.
The judge will set a sentencing date for Orton later.
