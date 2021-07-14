Judge hearing more evidence in Mollie Tibbetts murder. Prosecution: Defense just on ‘fishing expedition’

The woman said she was injected for days. She would wake up feeling “foggy, dazed and sexually violated.” She had bruises on her legs, arms and hips and described some as “restraint marks,” according to the warrant.

She wasn’t directly threatened but, according to the warrant, the man had a gun and she overheard him and his roommate talking about what would happen to her if she tried to leave. The woman said sometimes she heard other women’s voices in the house and wondered if they were also being held against their will but she didn’t know.

The woman eventually escaped with help from her ex-boyfriend and his sister, the warrant said. She said she hadn’t seen the man since.

This 50-year-old hasn’t been arrested or charged in connection with this woman’s report, but he was charged earlier this month in federal court with possessing an unregistered sawed-off shotgun on May 29 in Iowa County. He remains in jail pending trial.

According to the motion, the prosecution became aware of information that could be relevant to the Tibbetts killing but didn’t disclose to the defense there also were unresolved abduction investigations pending at the time the inmate tipped them off to the new information.