Moline man charged in connection with knife assaults

Moline man charged in connection with knife assaults

Jalen Reed

Jalen Reed

A Moline man faces two counts of aggravated battery after he allegedly cut two other people Friday with a knife.

Jalen Rashai Reed, 19, cut one person on the hand and abdomen, and another in the chest, according to documents from the state's attorney's office.

Reed is being held in Rock Island County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear Dec. 23 in Rock Island County Court.

