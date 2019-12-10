Moline man charged in connection with knife assaults

A Moline man faces two counts of aggravated battery after he allegedly cut two other people Friday with a knife.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Jalen Rashai Reed, 19, cut one person on the hand and abdomen, and another in the chest, according to documents from the state's attorney's office.
Reed is being held in Rock Island County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear Dec. 23 in Rock Island County Court.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Linda Cook
Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.