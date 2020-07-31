Pritzker administration unveils overhaul of juvenile justice system

Outside of claims of systemic racism, another point of contention is that the current system just doesn’t work. Pritzker said that between 2010 and 2018, an average of 55% of juvenile offenders released from DJJ custody eventually returned.

According to DJJ’s seven-page overview, a benefit of the transformative model would be increased positive outcomes while also saving DJJ and IDOC money.

“This model does not starve the children or employees in the juvenile justice system of resources,” DJJ Director Heidi Mueller said. “Instead, this model recognizes that the people we serve matter, and the people who are doing the serving matter.”

A theme that permeated throughout the news conference was that the current model of criminal justice attempts to treat the symptoms of crime. The new model Pritzker and the DJJ are proposing will aim to tackle the roots of crime. Historically, Black communities in Illinois have been especially impacted by negative factors that increase the crime rate like discriminatory policies, segregation, disinvestment and gun violence.