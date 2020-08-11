Supreme Court moves Bailey’s lawsuit to Sangamon County

The attorney general’s office asserted in a document that McHaney’s ruling is not legally binding — “an unenforceable order cannot serve as the basis for contempt.” The judge never compelled Pritzker to do or avoid any actions, it added.

Officials additionally characterized Bailey’s request to force the governor to rescind his executive orders as “obviously frivolous.”

In its memo asking the Supreme Court to get involved, the state also suggested that because of McHaney’s “prior statements and actions” while presiding over the representative’s lawsuit, he was likely to handle Friday’s hearing “with the same willingness to violate critical procedural safeguards” and “will not afford the governor all of the protections to which he is entitled.”

The document contains several criticisms of the judge’s actions. In one paragraph, the attorney general’s office wrote McHaney has “shown an open hostility to the governor, his emergency actions and the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic itself.”

It quotes the judge as portraying Pritzker’s actions to manage the public health crisis as “tyrannical” — “the last time this happened a bunch of guys got on a boat and threw tea in Boston Harbor,” McHaney said at a court hearing.