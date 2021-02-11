U.S. Attorney John Milhiser submits resignation at Biden's request

U.S. Attorney John Milhiser, whose office oversees 46 counties in Central Illinois including Rock Island, has submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden.
Milhiser announced his departure Thursday, just days after Biden asked for the resignations of all but two U.S. Attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump.
It will take effect Feb. 28.
“When I accepted this position, I knew this day would come,” Milhiser said. “My plan was simple — to do my best each day to make our community a safer, better place, until I’m asked to leave. And, now, I’ve been asked to leave by the Biden administration.”
Milhiser was nominated to fill the high-profile position in August 2018. He became acting U.S. Attorney in October 2018 and was later confirmed by the U.S. Senate via voice vote in January 2019.
Milhiser, a Republican who was serving as Sangamon County State’s Attorney when nominated, had the support of Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth as well as local GOP U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, Darin LaHood and John Shimkus.
Davis, LaHood and Shimkus successor Mary Miller released a statement Wednesday saying that it would be “reckless and irresponsible” for Biden to terminate Milhiser and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch without having successors nominated and confirmed.
They noted the several corruption investigations taking place in their offices, including one involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison and several in former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s orbit.
Just last week, Milhiser announced several charges against former state Sen. Sam McCann.
U.S. Attorneys serve at the pleasure of the President and asking for their resignations at the beginning of a new administration is not unprecedented. Trump made a similar move early in his term to remove U.S. Attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama.