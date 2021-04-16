End of watch: Slain State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith laid to rest

"He thought his drumming ability was not that great, but it was good enough for Jesus and that's all that mattered," Hall said.

Speaker after speaker noted Smith was dedicated to his Christian faith above all.

"Jim prayed before every meal when we stopped for breaks. Every moment of him was centered on Christ," said trooper Jon Stickney. "Jim's legacy will leave a mark on all of us by the way he believed in humanity."

He was humble, patrol Col. Nathan Fulk said, and had to be talked into accepting a supervisory role on the tactical team -- a role he held for five years.

"He always wanted to be the No. 1 man in the door," said Fulk. "His struggle becoming a leader on the tactical team was that he would have to give up his No. 1 position. His priority was protecting his people."

"All of us in Post 10 are grieving today," Stickney added. "Jim was our friend, our supervisor and he was a mentor to many."

Matthew Perez, Smith's former pastor, remembered how he and Smith would joke about their wives' shopping trips to Kohl's, laughing about how the receipt showed how much money their wives had "saved" them.