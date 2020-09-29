Ernst optimistic about more PPP funds, but not until after election

Her Democratic challenger in the November election, Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield, is scheduled to meet with the groups Oct. 8.

The House and Senate each have plans for another round of coronavirus relief, but so far have failed to reach a compromise.

As Republicans have worked on another round of PPP, Ernst said, they have considered allowing a “second pass” for those businesses that suffered a loss of 50 percent or more of their revenue compared with last year. After hearing from small businesses, now they are looking at opening that to businesses that have had a 35 percent revenue loss from a year ago.

Ernst also wants the next COVID-19 relief package to include support for the health care industry. Many smaller hospitals have seen large drops in revenue from elective surgeries during the pandemic.

“That’s what a lot of our smaller health care systems rely on,” she said.

There’s also a need for more funding for schools as they try to provide learning in the classroom as well as virtually, Ernst said. That would include dollars for personal protective equipment.

Republicans also have included support for child care providers and help for the neediest families, Ernst said.

She also supports $20 billion for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use to support farmers, food processors and producers, including the biofuels industry, and more flexibility for states to use CARES Act funds to help communities.