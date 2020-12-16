Fire destroys Clinton apartment, claims life of cat

CLINTON — An apartment fire early Wednesday caused "significant" damage, left residents homeless and claimed the life of a cat.

According to a news release from Battalion Chief Frederick Roling, the Clinton Fire Department was called at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a five-unit apartment complex at 501 Oakhurst Drive. Firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the kitchen windows in apartment No. 2.

An unattended grease fire on the stove is believed to be the origin of the the fire, which was under control within 45 minutes.

Three occupants were checked for smoke inhalation but did not require hospitalization. One cat was rescued but another perished.

Damage to the apartment was estimated at $65,000.

Personnel and equipment on scene from the Clinton Fire Department were two ladder companies, one engine company, two paramedic ambulances, one chief, one safety officer and one battalion chief. The Camanche Fire Department was called for a rapid intervention team. Also on scene were the American Red Cross, 1-800 Board-up, Clinton Police, Clinton Public Works and Alliant Energy.

