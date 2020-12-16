 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire destroys Clinton apartment, claims life of cat
topical alert

Fire destroys Clinton apartment, claims life of cat

{{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — An apartment fire early Wednesday caused "significant" damage, left residents homeless and claimed the life of a cat.

According to a news release from Battalion Chief Frederick Roling, the Clinton Fire Department was called at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a five-unit apartment complex at 501 Oakhurst Drive. Firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the kitchen windows in apartment No. 2.

An unattended grease fire on the stove is believed to be the origin of the the fire, which was under control within 45 minutes.

Three occupants were checked for smoke inhalation but did not require hospitalization. One cat was rescued but another perished.

Damage to the apartment was estimated at $65,000.

Personnel and equipment on scene from the Clinton Fire Department were two ladder companies, one engine company, two paramedic ambulances, one chief, one safety officer and one battalion chief. The Camanche Fire Department was called for a rapid intervention team. Also on scene were the American Red Cross, 1-800 Board-up, Clinton Police, Clinton Public Works and Alliant Energy.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
NASA to send Cedar Falls native to the moon
Iowa News

NASA to send Cedar Falls native to the moon

  • Updated

The Artemis program, which will send the first woman and the next man to the lunar surface, is NASA’s effort to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon and continue deep space exploration in preparation to go to Mars.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fire aftermath, Sunnyside Ave., Waterloo, Dec. 8, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News