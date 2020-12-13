10 questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

DES MOINES — The global COVID-19 pandemic reached Iowa nine months ago.

The disease has claimed the lives of more than 3,000 Iowans — including at least one in each of the state’s 99 counties — and has infected more than a quarter-million Iowans.

Businesses have been forced to close — some temporarily, others permanently — workers have found themselves out of work, and schools have tried to educate students virtually.

As the virus continues to surge through Iowa nine months into the pandemic, help is on the way. Three companies have created COVID-19 vaccines, and the federal government is in the process of approving those vaccines for mass public distribution.

Such an unprecedented effort creates many questions. Here are 10 potential questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, with answers from state officials, federal and state public health experts, and the state’s 70-page vaccination strategy plan.

WHEN WILL THE VACCINES BE AVAILABLE?

Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca say they have developed effective COVID-19 vaccines. Each is in various stages of gaining approval from federal regulators. Pfizer’s is farthest along: it was cleared by a federal panel and now just awaits final approval.