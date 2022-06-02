2 Iowa Republicans seek chance to challenge incumbent auditor

DES MOINES — Both pledge to be a watchdog for Iowa taxpayers. One wants to eliminate politics from the office; the other wants to increase the number of audits of small local governments.

They are Mary Ann Hanusa and Todd Halbur, the two Republicans running to be Iowa’s next state auditor.

The incumbent state auditor is Rob Sand, a Democrat and former attorney who worked in the state attorney general’s office and was elected auditor in 2018. Sand is seeking re-election to another four-year term.

The Republican candidate will be chosen in Tuesday’s primary election.

Both GOP candidates have experience working in state government. Hanusa, 59, from Council Bluffs, is a former state legislator. Halbur, 55, from Clive, formerly worked as the top accountant in the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

Both candidates were asked how they would operate the state auditor’s office differently than Sand, and what assurances they would give to be an impartial watchdog of state and local government.

Hanusa said she would create an auditor’s office that is “free of politics,” and that she would not offer commentary or make social media posts on political issues.

She also said she would not identify the party affiliation of Iowans involved in state auditor investigations.

“The auditor’s office is about public service, not politics. There is no room for politics in this office,” Hanusa said. “My focus and that of my staff will always be the taxpayers of Iowa and ensuring that their tax dollars are spent appropriately on the state, county and local levels.”

Halbur in 2018 sued the state Alcoholic Beverages Division, claiming that he was fired after raising questions about price markups and payments made under an improper no-bid contract. The case has not yet been resolved.

Halbur said he has proved he will stand up for taxpayers when he feels it is necessary.

“I have already proven in that role that I have the judgment, courage and character to stand up to figureheads for what is right,” Halbur said.

Halbur said he believes the reporting of fraud, waste and abuse across all government agencies in Iowa needs more training and streamlining. He proposed an anonymous, third-party 800 number for Iowans to report abuses.

Halbur also wants to increase the frequency of state audits of smaller local governmental agencies. Currently, Iowa communities under 2,000 population with a budget of less than $1 million are audited at least once every eight years.

“This is way too long between audits,” Halbur said. “I would work with the Legislature to move this to every two years so we would be able to catch any errors, omissions or fraud quicker, in order for us to take corrective action and save the taxpayer money.”

Hanusa also pledged to be “a fair and impartial taxpayer watchdog” and said she will ensure every state audit is based on facts and evidence, not a political agenda.

She also pledged audits will be completed in a timely fashion in order to prevent wasting taxpayer funding.

Iowa’s primary Election Day is Tuesday. Early voting is now underway.

The general election is Nov. 8.

