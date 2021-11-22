911 audio of Thompson, Iowa, officer-involved shooting shows danger in 'suicide by cop' call

Over the next 16 minutes, as law enforcement from all over the area are scrambled to respond to Thompson, Douglas can be heard first attempting to talk with Anderson, and then, ultimately ordering him to put the gun down.

That didn't happen. Instead, according to a review of the incident by the state Attorney General's office, which was based on a Department of Criminal Investigation inquiry, Anderson first stood in the doorway of his home, the right side of his body not immediately visible. But as Douglas approached and began speaking with Anderson, the man pointed a 9mm Taurus handgun in the officer's face.

Douglas then deflected the gun and put some distance between himself and Anderson. He turned on his body camera, and it shows him about 30 feet away from Anderson, with his car initially between the two of them.

By 7:25 p.m. an officer from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department and the Lake Mills Police Department have joined Douglas at the scene.

On the 911 audio, you can hear Douglas ordering Anderson to drop the weapon. According to the attorney general's report, Anderson asks Douglas to shoot him because he is suffering from an undisclosed medical issue.