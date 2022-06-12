A group of U.S.senators announced a bipartisan gun safety plan. Here's some reaction.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators announced a gun safety proposal on Sunday. It's the first break-through in Congress' attempts to address a spate of mass shootings across the nation.

It proposes additional review of the criminal and mental health records of gun buyers between the ages of 18 and 20, and tightens the so-called "boyfriend loophole" broadening law enforcement's ability to temporarily take firearms from people with domestic abuse records who pose a threat to themselves or others. It would also crack down on straw purchases and illegal unlicensed firearm dealers.

“We have been elected to the United States Senate to respond to American crises. Each of the elements in this bipartisan gun safety package has the potential to save lives. I continue to believe military-style assault weapons that can shred the bodies of their victims have no place in civilian use — but we cannot let the perfect Congressional response be the enemy of the good. Though this agreement falls short in this and other respects, it can and will make our nation safer," Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement.

A statement from President Joe Biden said: "Obviously, it does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades. With bipartisan support, there are no excuses for delay, and no reason why it should not quickly move through the Senate and the House. Each day that passes, more children are killed in this country: the sooner it comes to my desk, the sooner I can sign it, and the sooner we can use these measures to save lives."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0