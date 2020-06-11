A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:

Democrats on the committee voted against the plan in committee with hopes of improving the bill when it reaches the full Senate for debate.

SENATE FLOOR ACTION: The Iowa Senate voted 48-1 on Thursday to send Gov. Kim Reynolds legislation intended to aid students, teachers and parents to deal with disruptive classroom behavior and increased reports of violence in K-12 schools in Iowa.

SF 2360 sets up pilot projects for improving classroom environments and for providing legal representation for families involved with the state Department of Human Services.

Along with offering specialized spaces in school districts with smaller class sizes and more individualized attention, the legislation provides guidelines for actions school employees can take to address violent student behavior and provides funding for standardized training and employee protections from disciplinary action by a school. “Will therapeutic classrooms solve everything? No, but it’s another tool,” Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, said.

In other action, senators voted 49-0 to send SF 2356 to the governor’s desk. It directs the state Board of Education, in collaboration with the Iowa Reading Research Center, to adopt rules for standards and procedures for the approval of teacher preparation programs by July 1, 2022. It also requires the department to have at least one full-time equivalent position to provide guidance and assistance and creates the Iowa Dyslexia Board to oversee implementation of dyslexia instruction in Iowa and make recommendations for continued improvement on instruction.

