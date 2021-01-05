Administration still ‘in a pause’ when considering mitigation rollbacks

The entire state came under the more restrictive Tier 3 public health measures on Nov. 30 in an effort to slow the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Under Tier 3, businesses — such as fitness centers and hotels — must follow 25% capacity limits, and bars and restaurants are closed to indoor service. Tier 2 mitigations also impose a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants.

In addition, Tier 3 mitigations shut down casinos, gaming terminals, theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers, among other indoor recreation places.

The criteria for moving to Tier 2 requires a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days, greater than 20% intensive care unit and medical or surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in at least 7 out of the last 10 days.

Abudayyeh also criticized the Sangamon County Health Department for issuing new mitigation orders allowing for bars and restaurants to provide indoor service at 25% capacity that went into effect on Sunday.