Advocates: Iowa's new child care laws should help families with cost, access

“They already know me, so it’s amazing,” said the owner of Sunshine Home Child Care Center in Cedar Rapids.

As a Child Development Home C with two providers, Hurt is limited to 16 children, with four of those kids needing care only part time. Right now, she has 13 children in her center because she’s holding spots open for current families with babies on the way.

She supports the new bills that provide more financial assistance to families. The bill that addresses the child care cliff is especially helpful, she said.

“In the past, you make more money and they cut you off. By the time you pay for child care, you’re coming out worse than you were before,” Hurt said. “I’ve had clients in the past turn down a raise or a promotion because they would lose their child care assistance.”

She’s less supportive of the new law that increases the number of children allowed in a child-care home setting.

“It’s not beneficial to those of us who work hard to become registered,” Hurt said. “The ones not registered, (the state Department of Human Services) doesn’t come out and do checks on them. You’re basically giving them benefits to stay unregistered and, to me, that doesn’t seem fair.”