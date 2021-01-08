After landmark bill in 2020, state lawmakers set sights on furthering social justice

Attempts at additional social justice legislation this year could include addressing racial profiling in policing, decriminalizing marijuana, and correcting disparities in the justice system.

Republicans hold majorities in both the Iowa Senate and House, so they set the legislative agenda.

“Our caucus has been working on (justice issues) for the last four years,” said Jack Whitver, leader of the majority Senate Republicans, from Ankeny. “The main thing is to modernize our criminal code so that it fits the 21st Century. … We’ve been trying to right-size that for a long time.”

Whitver and Pat Grassley, the Republican House Speaker from New Hartford, seemed to indicate they do not expect the felon voting issue to come up again this year. While advocates are pleased with the governor’s executive order, they would prefer a constitutional amendment, which is far more permanent than an executive order, which can be undone by the next governor.

Whitver and Grassley both said legislative Republicans would consider a proposal if Reynolds renews her advocacy for a constitutional amendment.

