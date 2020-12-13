After Republican victories, new Iowa Senate president predicts ‘incredibly exciting session’

Q: How might COVID-19 impact the 2021 session? Will it be a big question mark hanging over your first year’s work?

A: Well, look, COVID certainly has thrown a wrench in a lot of aspects of state government, whether it’s knowing what our budget is going to look like to procedurally, how do we try to mitigate COVID in the chamber while also conducting the business that we’re expected to conduct? So I do think it will have some impact, particularly on making sure we’re cognizant of the effect that COVID has had economically on businesses and what it will have on our state revenue. It’s going to have an impact in this session on what kind of recovery we’re going to do and what kind of things we can do economically to stir up our economy again and bring it back to where it was pre-COVID.

Q: Might it be 2022 before you really have a clear sense on how this shook out and where you can move forward from there?