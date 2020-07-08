AG asks Clay County judge to rule on last issue in Bailey’s lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois attorney general’s office on Tuesday night asked a downstate judge to address the one outstanding issue in Rep. Darren Bailey’s lawsuit challenging Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney decides whether Pritzker’s April 30 emergency declaration correctly defines COVID-19 as a disaster, the state is procedurally barred from asking a higher court to reconsider the Xenia Republican representative’s lawsuit.

On July 2, the judge sided with Bailey on two of the four arguments he presented in his case, nullifying all of the governor’s executive orders related to the novel coronavirus pandemic since April 8. His ruling also declared that the Illinois Department of Public Health has the “supreme authority” to close businesses and restrict residents’ activities in a public health crisis.

Bailey, Pritzker’s office and legal experts disagree on the scope of the order — some assert it applies statewide while others maintain it affects only Clay County.