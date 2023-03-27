Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird appointed Lanny Zieman, an attorney with the Iowa Division of Labor, to run the state Office of the Consumer Advocate.

The consumer advocate is tasked with representing consumers and the public in matters dealing with gas, electricity, telecommunications and other utilities, including in proceedings before the Iowa Utilities Board.

“I’m excited that Lanny has stepped up to serve Iowans in this important role,” Bird said in a press release. “Lanny is a strong advocate and leader who has devoted his career to service. He will be an effective and practical voice for utility consumers.”

Zieman’s appointment is subject to a two-thirds confirmation by the Iowa Senate, and he is set to begin March 31.

The previous consumer advocate, Jennifer Easler, resigned from the position before Bird, a Republican, took the office after defeating Democrat Tom Miller in the November 2022 election. Since then, Craig Graziano has served as the state’s acting consumer advocate.

“As an Iowa farm kid at heart, I’m honored that Attorney General Bird has trusted me to be Iowa’s next Consumer Advocate,” Zieman said in the press release. “I look forward to working with the rest of the Consumer Advocate team to speak up for Iowans’ interests in reliable and affordable energy.”

The appointment comes as Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to soon sign a sweeping government reorganization bill, which makes changes to the attorney general’s office and the consumer advocate.

Under Senate File 514 — which passed out of both the Senate and House this month — the attorney general, and not the consumer advocate, would have the responsibility over hiring the employees in the consumer advocate office, and they would be at-will employees rather than merit-based.

The consumer advocate would still be subject to Senate confirmation every four years, but would serve at the pleasure of the attorney general rather than for a set term. The bill would also remove the requirement that the consumer advocate be an attorney.

The consumer advocate is involved in requests from three companies to build carbon dioxide pipelines in the state, which need approval from the Iowa Utilities Board. The projects have galvanized activists opposed to the state granting them eminent domain authority, and the Iowa House last week passed a bill that would limit eminent domain rights for the projects.

In an interview shortly after taking office, Bird said she was looking for a candidate for the office that would champion affordable, reliable energy.

“What I’m looking for is someone who understands energy here in Iowa, and who understands the needs of consumers,” she said. “That consumers need affordable energy.”

Zieman was an attorney for the Iowa Insurance Division before moving to the labor division, and he serves as an assistant staff judge advocate in the Iowa Air National Guard. He was previously a utility litigation attorney for the Air Force, the press release said, and has also worked in private practice.

A graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law, Zieman is an Iowa native and currently lives in Ankeny.