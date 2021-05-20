Agreement on banning trans athletes escapes Iowa lawmakers

“I think we just want to make sure the House, Senate and the governor are all on the same page,” he said.

Keenan Crow, policy and advocacy director for One Iowa, which advocates for LGBTQ Iowans, is preparing to defend opportunities for transgender athletes again next year.

“We know this is coming back next year,” Crow said. “We will be mobilizing LGBTQ Iowans across the state to speak with their legislators, attend forums and educate their friends and co-workers on why inclusive policies matter.”

The bodies that oversee Iowa high school athletics already have weighed in.

“The transgender student at an Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union member school who identifies as a female despite having been born with male genitals, shall be allowed to fully compete as a female as long as she consistently identifies as a female at school, home and socially,” according to the group’s rules.

In Iowa, each school district addresses eligibility guidelines, including participation by transgender athletes.

However, the impact of rules about who can and cannot participate extend beyond sports, Crow said. It’s not just about equality, but about making Iowa an inviting and welcoming place.