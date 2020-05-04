Aledo will resume Corona Cruise this Wednesday, May 6

"We may not be informed if it's not a state public health test. We work very hand in glove with Genesis; they let us know if they have a test," she said.

She said those who go to other medical systems wouldn't be counted among the negative results. "Unless they're a positive, we're not going to be notified," she said

The ninth and 10th positives are females, one between the ages of 20 and 40, and the other 40-60.

"Due to Federal privacy restrictions, release of any additional information on this case is prohibited. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts of this case," the release said.

Ewing has said previously they are not able to report on those who have recovered from the illness — or how severe their symptoms are.

"We’ve had many questions about recovery status of positives. We're not going to give out personal health information," she said. "If those folks want to talk about it that's their choice not ours.

"We're doing our due diligence. We talk with folks in quarantine twice a day, and those positives twice a day — we always refer them back to their provider."

Ewing said as more testing was made available throughout the state, "we're probably going to see more positives, just because of the averages."

