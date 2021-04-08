All residents 16 and older will be eligible for vaccination outside Chicago beginning April 12

Pritzker encouraged residents who are able to make an appointment to receive a vaccine as soon as possible but said some residents may still encounter difficulties in finding available appointments as the state continues to work to meet demand.

“Even with all of these new appointments, there will not be enough vaccine in Week One to get everyone that wants to be vaccinated a dose, but vaccine doses will be arriving more quickly than ever before,” Pritzker said.

“The public health system is doing everything in its power to get these vaccines into the arms of our residents as quickly as the federal government can deliver them,” he added.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike echoed Pritzker’s message of urgency in receiving a vaccine amid increasing statewide trends in case positivity and hospitalizations because of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 vaccination is one of the strongest, most powerful tools we have to fight this pandemic together,” Ezike said Thursday. “We have a vaccine, and we're elated about that, but it doesn't mean that this pandemic is completely over.”