An app-solute mess. Three days later, we still don't know who won the Iowa Caucus

The race remains very close, with former mayor Pete Buttigieg leading U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders by less than two-tenths of one percentage point. With 97% reporting, Buttigieg had earned 26.23% of state delegate equivalents and Sanders 26.06%. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was next at 18.2%, former vice president Joe Biden at 15.8, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 12.2. Sanders was ahead in the vote count, rather than the state delegate equivalents, which led him to declare victory.

“While I fully acknowledge that the reporting circumstances on Monday night were unacceptable, we owe it to the thousands of Iowa Democratic volunteers and caucus-goers to remain focused on collecting and reviewing incoming results,” state party chairman Troy Price said in a statement. “Throughout the collection of records of results, the IDP identified inconsistencies in the data and used our redundant paper records to promptly correct those errors. This is an ongoing process in close coordination with precinct chairs, and we are working diligently to report the final 54 precincts to get as close to final reporting as possible.”

The New York Times performed a review of the caucus results reported thus far, and found results from more than 100 precincts were “internally inconsistent, that were missing data or that were not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa caucuses,” it reported Thursday.