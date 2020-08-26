Appellate court: Pritzker has authority to set inmate transfer protocols

Hess said transfers were halted following the appellate court’s decision as counties administered COVID-19 tests 72 hours before transfer and the department is awaiting those results. She said intakes would resume Thursday.

The appellate justices wrote that the governor has authority to “control … the movement of persons” within a disaster area as designated through the governor’s disaster proclamation. They also noted the sheriffs did not argue against Pritzker’s authority to extend a disaster proclamation multiple times.

Thus, it was within the governor’s authority to issue Executive Order 50, which stated, “(IDOC) will resume accepting the transfer of individuals from Illinois county jails. The scheduling of the arrival of individuals from county jails and the intake process to ensure the health and safety of the transferring individuals, as well as all individuals and staff at IDOC, shall be within the sole discretion of the Director of IDOC.”

That replaced Executive Order 13 from March 26, which halted all transfers “with exceptions at the sole discretion of the Director of the Illinois Department of Corrections for limited essential transfers.”