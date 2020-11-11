At least 9 residents in Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle have died of COVID-19 related illnesses; lawmakers seek public hearing on outbreak;

Kitfowit said she is in talks with Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, who chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, about holding a virtual subject matter hearing on the outbreak in LaSalle. While the Senate has procedures in place for holding hearings virtually, the House does not.

The Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy has reported more than 80 cases and one death since the beginning of the pandemic, and the Manteno Veterans Home has reported more than 100 cases and more than 15 deaths since the pandemic began, Ezike said at the governor’s daily news conference Thursday. According to IDVA, no residents are currently known to be COVID-19-positive at the Quincy home, 14 employees are currently positive. Manteno has one resident and 12 employees who are currently positive for COVID-19.

The Prince Home, which is separate from Manteno but on the same campus, has reported seven positive COVID-19 cases, while the Anna Veterans Home has reported 13 positive COVID-19 cases, which includes six residents, Ezike said.

There are no active cases at the Prince Home, according to IDVA, while one employee at the Anna home is currently positive.

Ezike said decreasing the spread of the virus in local communities surrounding veterans homes will ultimately help lower the rate of infection inside veterans homes.