Atlanta mayor says Biden ‘over delivers’; She praises pandemic rescue efforts in remarks during Iowa Democratic Hall of Fame

DES MOINES — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told Iowa Democrats on Sunday “finally help is here” in cheering President Joe Biden’s efforts to rescue the nation from an economically crippling COVID-19 pandemic in ways that she said are aiding many Americans and businesses.

By restoring leadership in the White House since Jan. 20, Bottoms said, the Biden administration “has over-delivered on lifesaving policies that have turned the tide on some of our nation’s darkest hours,” with hundreds of millions of Americans receiving vaccination shots that are helping reopen communities.

“We’ve been able to reunite with our families and loved ones and we’ve actually been able to hug and touch one another. How long have we all been waiting for that?” the Georgia mayor asked in her remarks as the keynote speaker at the Iowa Democratic Party’s virtual Hall of Fame fundraiser.

Due to the “inaction and incompetence” of the former GOP president and Republican Congress, she said too many families and small businesses are still struggling to recover from damaging pandemic effects even as the new administration “hit the ground running and gave our communities a much-needed lifeline.”