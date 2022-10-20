Attorney General Tom Miller may be vulnerable in reelection challenge from Republican Brenna Bird

DES MOINES — After nearly 40 years as the chief legal official in Iowa, Tom Miller is in what may be the most competitive election of his career as he faces a challenge from Republican Brenna Bird.

Aside from a four-year break when he ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1990, Miller, a Democrat, has held the position of attorney general since 1979, achieving the distinction as the longest serving attorney general in U.S. history.

But after all that time, Miller’s opponent says he is no longer working for Iowans. Bird has characterized Miller as a “lazy liberal” who does not represent Iowans’ best interests.

“He’s not working for us,” Bird said at the Iowa State Fair. “He’s not doing the job that we need to get done.”

Miller disputes that characterization, pointing to his work in the office on things like opioid settlements and consumer protection.

He says he is running for an 11th term in office because he has more he needs to get done. Miller said he wants to continue working on opioid prevention and treatment, big tech antitrust issues and other consumer protection measures.

“I continue to really enjoy the office and be challenged by the office,” he said in an interview. “I think we’re doing good things, and that’s rewarding … I have that drive and energy, and set of convictions that I want to follow.”

Miller, 78, has spent much of his career as Iowa’s attorney general, assuming the office in 1979 at 35 years old.

After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1969, Miller volunteered with AmeriCorps VISTA in Baltimore, and then worked for former Democratic Rep. from Iowa John Culver in the U.S. House of Representatives, who Miller described as his “mentor.” After returning to Iowa, Miller set up a general law practice in McGregor, Iowa, and went back to private practice for four years after running unsuccessfully for governor in 1990.

He is currently the president of the National Association of Attorneys General, the bipartisan group representing attorneys general across the U.S.

Bird, 46, graduated from law school at the University of Chicago and began work at a law firm in Silicon Valley.

She worked as former Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King’s counsel and chief of staff until 2010. After that, she worked as Gov. Terry Branstad’s legal counsel until 2015. She has served as the county attorney for Fremont, Guthrie, and Audubon Counties.

Brenna Bird: Sue Biden and back the blue

Brenna Bird’s pitch to voters has focused on two major planks: supporting law enforcement and suing the Biden administration.

She is endorsed by 72 of Iowa’s 99 county sheriffs, including six Democrats.

Speaking to crowds and in press conferences, Bird says that she meets county sheriffs, some who have been on the job for years, who have never met the attorney general.

“The attorney general is the top law enforcement official in Iowa, and so I would back the blue, support our law enforcement,” she said in an interview.

Beyond meeting with law enforcement officials and asking their needs, Bird said she would audit the victim services programs and open a cold case unit, as well as a special victims unit to assist with crimes such as child sex abuse.

Miller has discounted Bird’s accusation that he does not support law enforcement. He said his office aids with prosecutions across the state, helping smaller counties try high-profile cases. He pointed to the fact his office has helped secure hundreds of life imprisonment sentences for violent criminals.

“That is a much more important role than sort of being their political advocate, to take a political stance, that you support law enforcement,” he said.

Federal lawsuits

Another major plank of Bird’s campaign is her promise to enter lawsuits against the Biden administration for what she sees as federal overreach.

She has pointed to Environmental Protection Agency rules she says are bad for farmers, rules around immigration and the southern border, and COVID-19 measures as areas where she would have challenged the Biden administration.

“When it comes to holding the Biden administration accountable, it looks like our attorney general is Biden’s attorney general,” Bird said at the Iowa State Fair. “When I’m attorney general, I’m going to be Iowa’s attorney general.”

Miller said he has disagreed with the administration on some issues, including calling on Biden to waive fertilizer tariffs, something farm groups say would lower costs for farmers.

“I certainly would be involved in a suit against the Biden administration if I thought there was good strong legal grounds and it was in the interest of Iowans to do that,” he said.

Miller joined a number of lawsuits against former President Donald Trump’s administration, spurring the Republican-controlled Legislature to move to legally require the governor’s approval for those lawsuits.

In 2019, he voluntarily agreed not to join multistate lawsuits without agreement from Gov. Kim Reynolds in exchange for Reynolds vetoing the legislation. He said he made the decision to prevent future attorneys general from being bound by the same requirement.

Miller’s priorities

Miller said he’d spend the upcoming term focusing on anti-trust action against large technology companies like Google, and continue his focus on consumer protection measures.

Miller frequently touts consumer protection, and it is the focus of the National Association of Attorneys General during his current term as president. His Consumer Protection Division focuses on things like fraud and unfair market practices.

His office was involved in the 1998 multi-state lawsuit that saw major tobacco companies pay billions to U.S. states, and he has joined other states in pursuing litigation against the likes of Microsoft and Google on antitrust grounds.

Employees of Miller’s office recently went on a “fraud watch tour” with AARP to warn seniors of the dangers of consumer scams.

Miller said he’s focused on consumer protection because it affects the life of everyday Iowans.

“A, We’re all consumers, and B, we’re consumers many times over each day, so Iowans have a lot of interest in consumer protection,” he said.

Opioids

Another one of Miller’s goals for the upcoming term is to see the money won in lawsuits against opioid manufacturers go to treatment and prevention for substance abuse.

Miller has been a major advocate for suing opioid manufacturers and marketers for allegedly covering up the potential harms caused by the addictive medications.

The state has received millions from opioid companies in settlements, and Miller said he expects to receive $225 million by the time other lawsuits are settled.

Miller’s office last year partnered with the University of Iowa’s substance abuse treatment to direct $3.8 million to programs treating substance abuse with medications like methadone. Miller said he’s also working with doctors to decrease the rate that opioids are prescribed to patients and make sure patients who do receive opioids are fully educated on the risk of addiction.

“We’ve been working for five or six years on suing the opioid companies, negotiating with them,” he said. “...I want to see that through and use that money on prevention and drug treatment and sort of end that goal.”

On opioid issues, Bird said she would put a focus on fentanyl, which has driven an increasing number of overdose-related deaths in recent years, both in the state and nationally, and is primarily brought into the U.S. through the southern border.

“When I’m talking about the fentanyl crisis, I’m talking about the illegal fentanyl, where just one pill can kill someone, and that’s coming across the southern border,” Bird said. “It’s not manufactured and sold through pharmacies.”

Abortion

While the attorney general does not make laws, the office defends Iowa’s laws in court, and one issue that may spur more lawsuits in the coming years is abortion.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is seeking to reinstate a 2018 law that would restrict abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The law was blocked by a state court in 2019, but recent decisions from both the U.S. and state Supreme Courts have given legislators more freedom to restrict abortion access.

Miller declined to defend the state when that law was challenged, citing an ethical opposition to the bill, which he said would undermine women’s rights. He declined to represent the state again this year when Gov. Kim Reynolds sought to overturn the law.

“In the final analysis, I didn’t think I would be able to zealously represent that issue in the case,” he said.

Bird criticized the decision as Miller vacating his duty as attorney general. She said on Iowa Press in September she would defend the state’s abortion laws as attorney general.

Fundraising

With a Republican party energized around the idea of replacing Miller, Bird has been able to command a major fundraising advantage over the incumbent.

Bird has raised over $3 million since the beginning of the year, with $2.3 million coming from the period between July 15 and Oct. 14.

The bulk of that fundraising comes from two donations from the Republican Attorneys General Association totaling $1.8 million.

“Our message of being pro-freedom, pro-law enforcement, pro rule of law is resonating across Iowa and we continue to see great momentum for our campaign,” Bird said in a press release announcing her fundraising totals. “Iowans are ready to retire Tom Miller and elect an Attorney General who will defend Iowa, defend liberty, and take the Biden Administration to court.”

Since Jan. 1, Miller has raised $1.6 million in his reelection bid, including a little over $1 million in the last month.

That comes largely from donations from his party’s attorney general group, the Democratic Attorneys General Association. The group gave $800,000 to Miller in October.

Miller’s campaign described the Republican group’s money given to Bird as an attempt “to buy a seat.”

“AG Miller and our campaign are confident that his relationship with this state, his record of delivering for Iowans, and our strong fundraising numbers will prevent this outside influence from moving the needle,” his campaign spokesperson Jacob Hamblin said in a statement.