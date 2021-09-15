Auditor Rob Sand: Rejecting relief money impoverishes Iowans

While speaking to Mason City residents at Central Park on Wednesday afternoon, first-term Iowa Auditor Rob Sand took to summarizing a parable from the New Testament of the Bible. Specifically, the "Parable of the Talents," which can be found in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke.

The basic gist of the story is that the head of an estate puts three servants in charge of his goods while he is away. Two of the servants decide to take what he has given them and invest it. The third simply buries what they've been given. When the head of the estate returns, he praises the first two but scolds the latter for not doing anything with what they'd received.

Sand's reason for bringing up the tale was to answer a question from Rep. Sharon Steckman and to make a point about a state utilizing assistance it has to help taxpayers.

"When we reject money, we’re impoverishing Iowans," Sand said.

In the case of federal rental assistance, an Aug. 11 article from CNBC points out that Iowa has only distributed about 4.6% of the emergency rental assistance that was allotted to it. That number is lower than the neighboring states of Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota but higher than Nebraska and South Dakota.