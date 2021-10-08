Axne updates financial disclosures, office says

DES MOINES — U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Des Moines, has filed financial disclosure statements whose absence came to light in a recent government watchdog report, a spokesman for her office said Friday.

Axne was among seven members of Congress who failed to properly disclose some financial transactions, according to the nonpartisan government watchdog The Campaign Legal Center, which asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate the matter.

Axne’s office at the time said the failure to disclose some financial transactions was an unintentional error that would soon be remedied.

On Friday, Axne’s spokesman said the reports were filed and steps have been taken to ensure the oversight will not occur again.

“Two weeks ago, Congresswoman Axne was made aware of clerical issues related to reporting transactions on her personal financial disclosure statements. As soon as she learned of these issues, she took steps to properly address them, including hiring an outside counsel to audit her reports and confirming with the third-party money manager who oversees the related retirement accounts that she did not personally direct or execute any of these trades,” Axne’s spokesman said in a statement to the media. “She has also taken steps to ensure these issues don’t happen again.”

The Campaign Legal Center’s report said Axne failed to properly disclose more than 40 transactions with a potential financial range of anywhere from roughly $43,000 to $645,000. The center said the failure to disclose those transactions could be a violation of the STOCK Act, a federal law that requires members of Congress to disclose certain financial transactions to help prevent insider trading.

