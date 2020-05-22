Bailey gains U.S. AG’s office as an ally

“The orders at issue are not only of critical importance to the people of Illinois, they implicate a broader national issue about constitutional rights in the time of a pandemic,” they wrote in the document.

That overtone is not enough to warrant a federal court weighing in on Bailey’s case, though, the U.S. attorneys wrote. While the state “may conceive” of arguments that Pritzker’s actions violated the U.S. constitution, the lawsuit does not make any such allegations, they added, and Bailey “seems surprised to learn he might be implying” that.

Thomas DeVore, the representative’s lawyer, long alleged the IEMA Act defines a disaster as existing only if there is a threat that requires emergency action to avoid. According to multiple court filings, the law does not allow a governor to issue successive 30-day disaster proclamations.

The U.S. attorneys agreed, adding in their statement of interest that “it is not clear from the face of the act from where the governor derived his authority” to do so.

“The (U.S.) Constitution does not hobble states from taking necessary, temporary measures to meet a genuine emergency,” they wrote in the document. “... A pandemic does not excuse a state from following its own law governing procedures to protect the public health.”