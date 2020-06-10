Ban on secretary of state mailing absentee ballot requests passes Iowa Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES — Iowa’s top elections official no longer would be permitted to mail absentee ballot request forms to voters unsolicited — a step taken by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate ahead of the state’s recent primary election, which broke turnout records amid the new coronavirus pandemic — under legislation approved Wednesday by Republicans in the Iowa Senate.

The legislation also includes myriad other elections changes, including a limit on the extent to which local elections officials can reduce the number of polling locations during an emergency and a requirement that voters complete verification information on absentee ballot request forms.

The proposal also includes extensions on some deadlines to request absentee ballots, measures that had bipartisan support during Senate debate on the bill on Wednesday. The time period in which individuals who are hospitalized can request an absentee ballot would increase from three days to 10 days, and individuals who fail to sign the envelope when returning their absentee ballot would be given a week after the election to rectify that.

During debate, Iowa Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, the bill’s manager, lashed out at Democrats who characterized the proposal as voter suppression as well as media that has reported on the legislation.