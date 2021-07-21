 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbecue, national GOP guests on menu for Ashley Hinson fundraiser
0 Comments
topical

Barbecue, national GOP guests on menu for Ashley Hinson fundraiser

  • 0

Iowa 1st District Rep. Ashley Hinson will bring in a couple of the nation’s Republican heavyweights for the Marion Republican’s first Ashley’s BBQ Bash fundraiser.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

Cruz 

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who won the 2016 Iowa caucuses, will join top Iowa GOP elected officials Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley for the barbecue at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City starting at noon Aug. 28. Tickets are $40 a person and can be purchased at ashleyhinson.com/bbq.

Ronna Romney McDaniel

McDaniel 

The BBQ Bash, which follows a format similar to Sen. Joni Ernst’s Roast and Ride fundraiser, will bring Iowans from across the state together “to celebrate our many victories in 2020 and kick off our path to taking back the House and the Senate in 2022,” according to Hinson for Congress.

Ashley Hinson mug

Hinson

Hinson, first elected in 2020 in the 20-county 1st District that includes Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Waterloo and Marshalltown, will seek a second term in 2022. No challenger has filed with the Federal Election Commission, but state Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, has shown interest in the race.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News