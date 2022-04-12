Biden in Iowa pitches more ethanol access, emergency access for summertime E15

President Joe Biden and Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, listen as Jack Mitchell, regional vice president of POET Bioprocessing, gives a tour at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Carolyn Kaster
President Joe Biden speaks at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
President Joe Biden and Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, listen as Jack Mitchell, regional vice president of POET Bioprocessing, gives a tour at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
President Joe Biden walks with Rachel Connor, a grain merchandiser with POET Bioprocessing, before he speaks at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
MENLO — Standing inside a distilled grain storage facility at a Central Iowa biofuels processing plant, President Joe Biden repeated a pledge his administration announced earlier Tuesday: They plan to make the higher E15 blend of ethanol available for sale during the upcoming summer months.
“I feel like I’m preaching to the choir here,” Biden said to a few dozen invited guests at the event, as distilled grain poured into the facility beside him.
The event, which marked Biden’s first visit to Iowa since his election in 2020, was held on the grounds of one of 12 facilities in Iowa operated by POET, a biofuels processing company based just across the state’s northwest border in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The most common ethanol blend sold at gas stations is E10, and not all Iowa gas stations offer E15. Under current federal law, the higher-blend E15 cannot be sold during the summer driving period, defined as June 1 through Sept. 15, because of concerns it adds to smog when the weather gets hot.
The Biden administration announced Tuesday that its Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency action that will make the E15 blend available through this summer. The action will cite the strain on the nation’s fuel supply caused by the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine.
“This industry has a role to play in a sustainable energy future,” Biden said. “But I’m here today because homegrown biofuels have a role to play right now, if we work together. If we work together, prices will (come) under control and reduce costs for families.”
Former President Donald Trump’s administration in 2019 used federal rule-making to allow for the year-round sale of E15, making it available during the summers of 2020 and 2021. But this past December, a federal court struck down that rule based on procedure, making E15 once again unavailable during the summer.
The Biden administration believes its use of the emergency rule will stand up to legal review.
“It’s great news for consumers,” said Monte Shaw, executive director of the Renewable Fuels Association of Iowa. E15 “is selling for 10, 20, 30 cents per gallon less. Why would we want that to go away in the middle of an energy crisis when we’ve embargoed oil from Russia and other places?”
Shaw, who attended Tuesday’s event, said the administration’s move also provides good news and some stability for ethanol producers and retail locations, which can now be confident that E15 will remain available at least through May 2023.
“The emergency action today means we’ll be able to sell E15 all through 2022,” Shaw said. “From the ethanol (industry’s) perspective, not only is it the gallons that we’ll still be able to sell this summer, but it buys us time to get a permanent fix in place.”
The Biden administration’s emergency action is by its nature a short-term solution for the ethanol industry. Advocates say they hope federal lawmakers are able to create a more permanent solution to making E15 available year-round.
In a statement, Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds praised the move while acknowledging its short-term impact.
“Thank-you to the Biden administration for this very welcome news. While there is more to be done from the administration to address high energy and fuel prices, unrestricted access to E15 is a great first step,” Reynolds said in the statement. “This action, although temporary, will ensure Iowans continued access to E15 and higher blends of ethanol. It is critical that the EPA implements this in a way to fully allow E15 for the entire summer driving season.”
On a press call earlier Tuesday, Iowa Republicans applauded the Biden administration’s emergency action to allow for the summer sale of E15, but also criticized the Democratic president, pinning increasing costs to consumers on Biden’s policies.
“Am I glad about this waiver? Yes I am. Is this enough? No it’s not,” Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann said.
Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said she is hopeful there is a path to making E15’s year-round availability permanent. But she questioned the Biden administration’s commitment to making that happen given its advocacy for increasing the number of electric vehicles on the roads.
E15 “is a solution that is readily available today. The Democrats need to get on board with that today,” Ernst said. “I see it as a win-win situation. I wish President Biden would wrap his arms around it.”
Biden, during his remarks, insisted that biofuels will play a crucial role in his administration’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“This is an industry with a tremendous future,” Biden said. “You simply can’t get to net zero by 2050 without biofuels.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: "While there is more to be done from the Administration to address high energy and fuel prices, unrestricted access to E15 is a great first step. This action, although temporary, will ensure Iowans continued access to E15 and higher blends of ethanol. It is critical that the EPA implements this in a way to fully allow E15 for the entire summer driving season. I will continue to fight for our agriculture and renewable fuels industry because Iowans, and all Americans, deserve less expensive, cleaner-burning fuels."
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline: "With Putin’s price hike driving high gas prices nationwide, it’s essential that we take action to cut prices at the pump. Today’s emergency action from President Biden to allow summer sales for E15 is the right choice for consumers, family farmers and our rural communities. By blending our fuel with homegrown ethanol, this decision will reduce our dependence on foreign oil, bolster our domestic fuel supply, support jobs in the Heartland and save consumers up to 60 cents per gallon."
U.S. Rep.Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa: "For years Iowans have been touting the benefits of increased ethanol production. Ethanol and biofuels are an efficient, consumer-friendly, and clean source of energy. I applaud the decision to finally listen to the Iowa delegations’ calls to allow for summertime sales of E-15 and I strongly encourage a move toward permanent year-round sales. As America moves to completely cut off Russian energy imports, allowing summer E-15 sales is a great step toward increasing our domestic energy production and ensuring American energy independence."
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee: "Since early last year, Senator Grassley and I have been pushing this administration to lift the ban on E15 by the summer driving season – and at long last, the president has relented. Home grown ethanol is a cleaner, cheaper choice for consumers, and Iowa’s biofuel producers are ready to meet the demand. This announcement is certainly welcome news for Iowans."
U.S. Sen.Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa: "I’m glad President Biden is finally listening to what Senator Ernst and I have been saying for months. Biofuels consistently provide consumers with a more affordable fuel option, and Iowa producers stand ready to meet the moment and ramp up production to lower gas prices for all Americans. Unlike tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and begging OPEC for more dirty oil, this is a step toward energy independence, lower gas prices and cleaner air."
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn: "Thank you President Biden for your leadership and action to lower gas prices for Iowa’s working families. Supporting Iowa’s ethanol industry not only helps our economy, but also reduces our dependence on foreign oil and gives us leverage against greedy oil corporations and Putin’s Price Hike."
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig: "Today’s announcement by President Biden is a step in the right direction, but it’s long overdue and needs to be permanent. Iowans have been asking the administration to allow year-round sales of E15 long before fuel prices spiked, yet the President has prioritized electric vehicles powered by Chinese-built batteries. Renewable fuels have a multitude of benefits for our state and help our country re-establish energy independence. Year-round access to E15 means stronger markets for Iowa’s farm families, more jobs in rural communities, cleaner-burning, lower-cost fuels for consumers and less dependence on foreign energy. It is a win for Iowans and Iowa agriculture."
Iowa farmer and National Corn Growers Association President Chris Edgington: “Corn growers thank President Biden, Rep. Bustos and all of our congressional allies for ensuring drivers continue to have access to a lower-cost fuel choice and for acknowledging how renewable ethanol helps reduce prices, lower emissions and improve our nation’s energy security. Farmers are proud to contribute to cleaner, less expensive fuel choices.”
