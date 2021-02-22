Bill that would prevent defunding of police raises concerns about state intrusion

“We believe it sets a very bad precedent on setting minimum expenditures and also on precedent of the state interjecting itself into local government decision-making,” added Palmer, who was one of only two speakers to address the panel on the bill that had no supporters among the lobbyists registered opposed or undecided.

Subcommittee chairwoman Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, said she appreciated the concerns that were expressed. But she pointed to increased crime and police response time in Minneapolis “after they defunded back in December.” She said the objective of the legislation is “to make sure our communities are safe across Iowa.”

Republicans on the panel forwarded the bill to the full committee, but Cournoyer said she expected the issue would see more work to avoid or address unintended consequences.

Larry Murphy, a lobbyist for the Urban County Coalition, the Iowa Police Chiefs Association, Linn County and the city of Cedar Rapids who previously served as a mayor, supervisor and state senator, said he has heard concerns from law enforcement agencies and leaders from communities of various population sizes.