Birth control from a pharmacist passes first legislative test
By Erin Murphy
Lee Des Moines Bureau
DES MOINES ---
A three-member panel of Iowa Senators on Tuesday approved a proposal made by Gov. Kim Reynolds to allow Iowa women to obtain some forms of birth control from a pharmacist without needing a doctor's prescription.
The lawmakers gave their approval during a legislative meeting on the bill Tuesday at the Iowa Capitol.
“I think this is an important step,” said Thomas Greene, a Republican state senator from Burlington and a retired pharmacist. “This is a measure to provide additional care and access to women who have a difficult time getting in to see a physician.”
Six states permitted pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives as of one year ago, according to the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations.
“This is a logical step, and it’s a good step for Iowa women,” Greene said.
The proposal would allow pharmacists to dispense up to a one-year supply of birth control, including a pill, patch or vaginal ring.
The bill was introduced in the Iowa Senate by Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican from Ottumwa and an ophthalmologist.
Reynolds pledged during her 2018 campaign that she would work to expand birth control access for Iowa women. Her bill will receive its first legislative hearing Thursday in the Iowa House and is similar to the one that advanced Tuesday in the Iowa Senate.
A spokeswoman for the governor spoke at Tuesday’s hearing in the Senate, saying it is the governor’s “passion” to increase access to contraceptives and reduce barriers to reducing unintended pregnancies.
Statehouse Republicans in 2017 eliminated state funding to any women’s health care clinics that perform abortions. Critics of that decision note those clinics — most of them from Planned Parenthood, four of which closed in Iowa as a result of the loss of state funding — also provide birth control services.
“This is closing a gap (that occurred) after action was taken the last couple of years when some clinics closed,” said Pam Jochum, a Democratic state senator from Dubuque who said she supports the new legislation.
A Planned Parenthood representative also spoke at Tuesday’s meeting in support of the proposal.
Opposition to the new proposal came from faith-based organizations like the Iowa Catholic Conference and Concerned Women for Iowa.
Miller-Meeks, Greene and Jochum, all of whom supported the proposal, discussed possible alterations, including a fee to help pharmacists to handle an increased workload, some minor liability for pharmacists to prevent reckless prescribing, and a reduced allotment for the first dispensing of birth control to a new patient.