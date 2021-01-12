Bill to end Medicaid managed care advances in Illinois House

That’s because the state currently levies an assessment on MCOs, which generates money that is then used to draw down additional federal dollars that are used to support reimbursement rates and help fund safety net hospitals.

“As drafted, we believe this will jeopardize billions of dollars in federal revenue, that it will destabilize the program and cause confusion during an already very confusing time for Medicaid members,” she said. “And that'll eliminate the stable partnership that the health plans have been able to offer to the state throughout financial crises and that we continue to offer to the state.”

David Gross, a senior vice president of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, also spoke about the potential loss of federal dollars by ending managed care.

“There's over $3 billion that flows through the assessment program right now through the MCOs to our hospitals, including $1.4 billion over the next two years for our safety net hospitals, who I think, as everyone knows here, face very difficult financial challenges, and many times have only a few days of cash on hand,” he said.

Gross also spoke against a provision of the bill calling for a three-year moratorium on hospital closures and capacity reductions.