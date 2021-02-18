Bill would alter Iowa’s bottle bill

“So I think it is just taking advantage of a really horrible situation to continue to gut Iowa’s bottle deposit law.”

Rozenboom challenged the premise the bill would gut Iowa’s law, telling Mazour “I don’t think that’s a fair assessment,” given the bill is intended to allow various players time to build infrastructure and business models under the new provisions.

After nine years of seeing efforts to modernize the bottle bill fail, Rozenboom said he wanted to m “tweak” the current law without ending it. He predicted provisions of the bill would lead to more business for redemption centers.

“I think sometimes we get too cute by half and our attempts to modernize this program die of a thousand cuts. We’ve all seen it happen,” the Oskaloosa Republican told those attending via the subcommittee meeting via Zoom.

Troy Willard, owner of the Can Shed in Cedar Rapids, said without an increase in the fee for redemption centers handling empty cans and bottles, it is difficult for those businesses to be profitable — especially in rural areas.

Willard said it takes about 25,000 containers to make one bale of aluminum that’s worth $500, “if you can get a whole truckload of it together.”

“I just don’t see that being enough to add much incentive in these rural areas where you’re not going to have somebody opening up a redemption center unless they’re getting an extra handling fee or they’ve got designation agreements with retailers,” he said.

