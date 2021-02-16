Bill would have Iowa join other states in requiring Pledge of Allegiance in school

DES MOINES — As many times as she has recited it, Rep. Christina Bohannan still loves to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

“No matter how many thousands of times I’ve recited it, it always makes me feel reverent and proud to be an American,” the freshman Democrat from Iowa City said Tuesday in encouraging passage of a bill requiring Iowa K-12 schools to administer the pledge and show the U.S. flag every day.

The bill’s sponsor, freshman Rep. Carter Nordman, R-Adel, rejected arguments that the bill imposes another mandate on schools. Rather, it could be “an opportunity for teachers to begin teaching the real meaning of the Pledge of Allegiance.” Iowa, he added, is one of a few states without a law addressing the pledge.

“We don’t pledge our allegiance to a government. We don’t pledge our allegiance to a person or leader,” Nordman said. “We pledge our loyalty to an idea, the American idea.”

House File 415 would require accredited and non-accredited K-12 schools to administer the pledge on a daily basis and to show the U.S. flag while the pledge is recited. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1943 that forcing students to recite the pledge is a violation of the First Amendment, so students and parents could opt out.