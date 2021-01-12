Black Caucus puts Welch forth as speaker candidate

Now, the Hillside Democrat has been thrust into the spotlight as a leading challenger to Madigan’s decades of power, along with Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, who received 18 votes in an initial ballot taken Sunday night behind closed doors prior to Welch’s candidacy and Madigan’s suspension of his campaign. Madigan received 51 votes in that ballot, while Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, received three votes.

Neither a woman nor a person of color has ever served as speaker in Illinois.

The House speaker is chosen by members of the Illinois House of Representatives every two years. There will be 73 Democrats and 45 Republicans seated for the vote for a new speaker, and 60 votes are needed to gain the speakership.

Normally, votes for leadership are decided before they get to the House floor. And Madigan has, until now, had the votes locked up for his speakership in every election since 1983, except for a two-year period in the 1990s when Republicans took control of the chamber.

A speaker can be elected with either Republican or Democratic votes, but historically the majority party has unified behind a candidate.